Teal Lake Swim ‘a success’ though participation was down

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Though participation numbers were down for last Saturday’s Teal Lake Swim, organizers still said it was a success.

The total money raised is still being counted, but they’re hoping to bring in between $10,000 and $15,000 for the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network.

The West End Health Foundation is matching the funds raised, up to $15,000.

Organizers say many people were excited the event was still happening.

"Every one was so happy that we were still holding the event that everyone took the safety precautions very seriously, and they did a great job of social distancing and wearing masks when they could, so it was very much appreciated by everybody," said Race Director, Kristen Cambensy.

This was the 17th year for the Teal Lake Swim. There were about 60 participants.

