Seasonal with some showers

The comfortable and cooler air is sticking around for the rest of the week. Our set up in the upper level has an air of low pressure in Ontario moving into Quebec over the next couple of days. This keeps us with a generally northwesterly wind flow, which will allow temps to stay near normal. We will also have a few waves of energy track along this low and brings some light showers to parts of the U.P. this afternoon and tomorrow. Then, a ridge moves in with high pressure for the end of the week and highs will trend warmer.

Today: Mostly sunny turning partly sunny with a few light showers in the central and east. An isolated thunderstorm is possible

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s for most, around 80° in the south

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few light showers in the central areas during the afternoon

· Highs: Low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

· Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Clouds increasing with late day showers and storms

· Highs: Low 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning light showers east and clouds decreasing

· Highs: Mainly 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool

· Highs: Mid 70s

