Advertisement

Seasonal with some showers

A pleasant air mass continues for the week
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The comfortable and cooler air is sticking around for the rest of the week. Our set up in the upper level has an air of low pressure in Ontario moving into Quebec over the next couple of days. This keeps us with a generally northwesterly wind flow, which will allow temps to stay near normal. We will also have a few waves of energy track along this low and brings some light showers to parts of the U.P. this afternoon and tomorrow. Then, a ridge moves in with high pressure for the end of the week and highs will trend warmer.

Today: Mostly sunny turning partly sunny with a few light showers in the central and east. An isolated thunderstorm is possible

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s for most, around 80° in the south

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few light showers in the central areas during the afternoon

· Highs: Low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

· Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Clouds increasing with late day showers and storms

· Highs: Low 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning light showers east and clouds decreasing

· Highs: Mainly 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool

· Highs: Mid 70s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Seasonable Temperatures with a Chance of Scattered Showers

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather for July 27, 2020

Forecast

Pleasant U.P. summer week

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A pleasant week underway

Forecast

Lingering showers & isolated thunder Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Rain and storm chances linger into Sunday

Forecast

A Brief Surge of Heat and Humidity

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for Friday, July 24, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Southern weather on the way

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Hot and humid weekend

Forecast

A Sultry Summer Weekend is on the Way

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for July 23, 2020

Forecast

Sunshine and warmer

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Really nice before the heat and humidity increase

Forecast

Clouds will be Slow to Clear

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for July 22, 2020

Forecast

Damp & cool Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Showers continue for some

Forecast

Cool and Unsettled Weather Expected through Mid-week

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for July 21, 2020