Queen City Burger Company to add new Hancock location

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City Burger Company in Marquette is set to expand their reach to Hancock. The owners have recently signed a lease for the former site of Racers Burger Bistro in Hancock.

Queen City Burgers Owners say they'll bring their full menu and signature grilled burgers hopefully by this fall. They say they're excited to have a unique opportunity to open at this new location.

"There won't be a lot of renovation at all, we have to bring in some different equipment, we flame grill our burgers, but it's nice, you don't come across a turn-key restaurant very often for what we do," said Co-Owner Eric Curtis.

The owners are hoping to have the new location open in October or November, eventually bringing delivery service as well if possible.

