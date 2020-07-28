OSF HealthCare St. Francis names new community relations coordinator

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group has named Joanna Wilbee-Amis as community relations coordinator.

Wilbee-Amis is accountable for implementing Ministry marketing and communications strategies in the Escanaba region. In this role, she is also responsible for internal communications and developing public relations strategies through local and social media that will promote the Mission of OSF HealthCare. Additionally, she plays a key role in organizing and supporting hospital and community events through sponsorships.

With more than 20 years of marketing experience, Wilbee-Amis most recently worked for InvestUP as director of business initiatives, where she built relationships with local, state and federal partners addressing business concerns of organizations throughout the Upper Peninsula. Prior to joining InvestUP, she taught marketing at Bay College; owned HobNob Communications, a marketing and communications firm and served as the regional public relations director for Feld Entertainment in Chicago, IL.

An Escanaba High School graduate, Wilbee-Amis earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in marketing from Western Michigan University. She went on to earn a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in social media from Southern New Hampshire University.

Wilbee-Amis resides in Gladstone with her husband Chris and two sons, Ryder and Landon.

Wilbee-Amis succeeds former community relations coordinator, Lindsey Stearns, who accepted a role in the performance improvement division at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

