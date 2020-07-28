Advertisement

OSF HealthCare St. Francis names new community relations coordinator

OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group has named Joanna Wilbee-Amis as community relations coordinator.
Joanna Wilbee-Amis has been named the community relations coordinator for OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group in Escanaba.
Joanna Wilbee-Amis has been named the community relations coordinator for OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group in Escanaba.(OSF)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group has named Joanna Wilbee-Amis as community relations coordinator.

Wilbee-Amis is accountable for implementing Ministry marketing and communications strategies in the Escanaba region. In this role, she is also responsible for internal communications and developing public relations strategies through local and social media that will promote the Mission of OSF HealthCare. Additionally, she plays a key role in organizing and supporting hospital and community events through sponsorships.

With more than 20 years of marketing experience, Wilbee-Amis most recently worked for InvestUP as director of business initiatives, where she built relationships with local, state and federal partners addressing business concerns of organizations throughout the Upper Peninsula. Prior to joining InvestUP, she taught marketing at Bay College; owned HobNob Communications, a marketing and communications firm and served as the regional public relations director for Feld Entertainment in Chicago, IL.

An Escanaba High School graduate, Wilbee-Amis earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in marketing from Western Michigan University. She went on to earn a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in social media from Southern New Hampshire University.

Wilbee-Amis resides in Gladstone with her husband Chris and two sons, Ryder and Landon.

Wilbee-Amis succeeds former community relations coordinator, Lindsey Stearns, who accepted a role in the performance improvement division at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain recognized for patient experience

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Out of 170 VA Medical Centers, Oscar G. Johnson was one of eight recognized for their top performance.

News

Website helps Marquette County communities prepare for new recycling program

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority launched Recycle906.com.

News

Counties along Wisconsin border see COVID increase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Over the last week, the Western UP Health Department has found COVID numbers on the rise, specifically in counties bordering Wisconsin.

VOD Recordings

Recycle906.com launches to help with single-stream transition

Updated: 4 hours ago
Brad Austin, the operations manager of the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority, explained the new website on the TV6 Morning News

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
It’s unclear if she will tighten any restrictions in Upper Michigan.

News

Cambensy requests ‘residents be patient before making assumptions’ about Vertical Space Launch Site project

Updated: 5 hours ago
The permitting process for the proposal is expected to take five years.

News

Yooper Goddess: Making dog food

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
The Yooper Goddess, Lori Kulju, shows how she makes a nutritious meal for the newest member of her family.

News

Marquette City Commission directs the writing of a ban on smoking at public beaches and parks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The smoking ordinance would have to be approved by the Commission after it is written. They also approved a Planned Unit Development (PUD) agreement for the Beacon House construction project. A moratorium was also placed on city permitted outdoor gatherings in excess of 250 people for upwards of 90 days, depending on the possible further relaxation of guidelines currently part of Governor Whitmer’s executive order.

News

Chairs of Michigan Republican and Democratic Party talk 2020 election

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
In 2016, Michigan went red with all but eight counties voting for Trump with only one U.P. county, Marquette, voting for Hilary Clinton.

News

Trump and Biden campaigns talk UP’s importance in 2020 election

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
All but one U.P. county voted for Trump in 2016.