Advertisement

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain recognized for patient experience

Out of 170 VA Medical Centers, Oscar G. Johnson was one of eight recognized for their top performance.
The sign at the OGJVAMC.
The sign at the OGJVAMC.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUTNAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center has been recognized for providing patients with outstanding healthcare experiences. This means veterans will continue to receive the highest care possible in Iron Mountain.

“We’ve pulled this award twice now for veteran experience,” said the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s veteran experience specialist, Tim Ellison.

The finalists for the Award were judged on leadership, culture, listening to the voice of the Veteran, and improvement. Out of 170 VA Medical Centers, Oscar G. Johnson was one of eight recognized for their top performance. Ellison attributes this to the employees.

“When you walk through the halls and you see how the employees engage veterans, it’s really community serving their neighbors their family, their friends,” he said.

But COVID-19 has changed the day to day here at the hospital technology is a vital tool they use to connect with veterans, and they have adapted to the changing climate with applications like VAconnect and VEText.

“Our providers have been reaching out to veterans via phone calls,” said Ellison.

The VA also continues to offer COVID-19 drive-up testing for all VA enrolled veterans. This began on July 22nd. Pre-registration is not required.

“It’s been pretty steady. It’s a service we want to offer to our veterans because we know there’s some concern out there,” said the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s public affairs officer, Brad Nelson.

Veterans can get tested on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. central time. It will only take place at the main VA location in Iron Mountain. Results can take up to 7 days.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lakeshore Boulevard between Wright and Pine Streets set to open this week

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Workers are putting the final touches on relocating the stretch of Lakeshore Boulevard from Wright Street to Pine Street inward to avoid further erosion from Lake Superior.

News

Cannabis Lupus Cafe in Sands Township now open for adult use sales

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Cannabis Lupus Cafe began recreational sales on Saturday. Staff there says they are happy with the reception they have received from customers this far. State law currently required the shop to first open for medical use, before approval for recreational sales. After two months, they are excited to expand their customer base.

News

Digital hub launched to help Michigan workers boost skills after being displaced by COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The new website helps Michigan workers easily connect to online certification and degree programs including free training and work readiness tools.

News

How businesses can get open and stay open

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
MIOSHA and Michigan's Workplace Safety give tips and resources on how businesses can stay open during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

OSF HealthCare St. Francis names new community relations coordinator

Updated: 2 hours ago
OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group has named Joanna Wilbee-Amis as community relations coordinator.

News

Website helps Marquette County communities prepare for new recycling program

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority launched Recycle906.com.

News

Counties along Wisconsin border see COVID increase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Over the last week, the Western UP Health Department has found COVID numbers on the rise, specifically in counties bordering Wisconsin.

VOD Recordings

Recycle906.com launches to help with single-stream transition

Updated: 6 hours ago
Brad Austin, the operations manager of the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority, explained the new website on the TV6 Morning News

News

Gov. Whitmer to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
It’s unclear if she will tighten any restrictions in Upper Michigan.

News

Cambensy requests ‘residents be patient before making assumptions’ about Vertical Space Launch Site project

Updated: 7 hours ago
The permitting process for the proposal is expected to take five years.