Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain recognized for patient experience

IRON MOUTNAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center has been recognized for providing patients with outstanding healthcare experiences. This means veterans will continue to receive the highest care possible in Iron Mountain.

“We’ve pulled this award twice now for veteran experience,” said the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s veteran experience specialist, Tim Ellison.

The finalists for the Award were judged on leadership, culture, listening to the voice of the Veteran, and improvement. Out of 170 VA Medical Centers, Oscar G. Johnson was one of eight recognized for their top performance. Ellison attributes this to the employees.

“When you walk through the halls and you see how the employees engage veterans, it’s really community serving their neighbors their family, their friends,” he said.

But COVID-19 has changed the day to day here at the hospital technology is a vital tool they use to connect with veterans, and they have adapted to the changing climate with applications like VAconnect and VEText.

“Our providers have been reaching out to veterans via phone calls,” said Ellison.

The VA also continues to offer COVID-19 drive-up testing for all VA enrolled veterans. This began on July 22nd. Pre-registration is not required.

“It’s been pretty steady. It’s a service we want to offer to our veterans because we know there’s some concern out there,” said the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s public affairs officer, Brad Nelson.

Veterans can get tested on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. central time. It will only take place at the main VA location in Iron Mountain. Results can take up to 7 days.

