NMU set to conduct an expected 8,000 COVID-19 tests prior to Fall Semester

All students, faculty and staff are being tested as part of the "Passport to Campus" event
Starting on Aug. 3, testing will begin with faculty and staff, with student testing beginning the following week, beginning on Aug. 10.
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will conduct COVID-19 tests on all campus personnel prior to the beginning of classes on Aug. 17. 

Close to 8,000 tests are expected to be completed at the Northern Center on campus. It’s being offered as part of the “Passport to Campus” event, where students and faculty can pick up items such as computers or parking passes. 

Starting on Aug. 3, testing will begin with faculty and staff, with student testing beginning the following week on Aug. 10. Appointments are being scheduled through a phone application and online form. Upon arrival to the Northern Center, those being tested will send a text message check-in staff before entering. 

“It’s a fairly simple test. It’s not the deep nasal swab, it’s the easier one to do, and we have students from our clinical sciences and also our nursing department that are helping out with the process too. So, that’s a great learning opportunity for them,” said Derek Hall, NMU Spokesperson. 

Students can opt out of the testing, which requires them to fill out certain paperwork. Tests will be sent to a lab in Chicago, where NMU is promised test results in 48 hours. 

On-campus personnel are not required to quarantine while waiting for results to be returned. NMU has set up Spaulding Hall as a quarantine center for any resident students who do test positive.

