NMU Police Academy continues through COVID-19 pandemic

By Doug Lindblom
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Police Academy is well underway this summer, with new guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Today was picture day for the class of 33 recruits, who are currently in week nine of the 14 week academy. The recruits learn skills necessary for the job, including emergency Vehicle Operation, drunk driver identification and de-escalation.  

Considerations have been made to help limit possible exposure to COVID-19, but there are some exercises that are not avoidable. 

“We have to stay in the same mandates that the state gives us, so although we add things, we can’t change the curriculum. We still have to do our hands-on type things, and our shooting, and our driving. We’ve just got to add that extra protection or extra protocol on top of it,” said Lt. Ken Love, Coordinator of the NMU Police Academy. 

Once the recruits complete this program and pass the state licensing exam, they are eligible to be a police officer in the state of Michigan. The NMU Police Academy is the only regional academy in the Upper Peninsula.

