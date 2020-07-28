Mayme’s Bar in Iron Mountain possible COVID-19 exposure site

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -An Iron Mountain location has been identified as a possible COVID-19 exposure site. According to the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department, Mayme’s Bar located at 114 E. Brown Street in Iron Mountain is the site.

The exposure date was July 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mayme’s Bar manager Terri Lindquist said, “I immediately contacted the health department, looking to be proactive. I decided to close the bar immediately and had a professional cleaning company come in. I then kept the bar closed for the next 3 days.”

The health department is asking the anyone who was there at that time, to be mindful of their health.

This is the first time a location has been identified in Iron Mountain, or Dickinson County. As of now, Mayme’s is back open. Lindquist says all the results from bartenders that have been tested, have come back negative so far.

