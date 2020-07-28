Marquette City Commission directs the writing of a ban on smoking at public beaches and parks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted to direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance that would prohibit smoking on public beaches and in city parks during it’s meeting on Monday, July 27.

The smoking ordinance would have to be approved by the Commission after it is written. They also approved a Planned Unit Development (PUD) agreement for the Beacon House construction project.

A moratorium was also placed on city permitted outdoor gatherings in excess of 250 people for upwards of 90 days, depending on the possible further relaxation of guidelines currently part of Governor Whitmer’s executive order.

“It’s important that we’re treating everybody fairly, and that we’re taking COVID-19 seriously. That we’re trying to do everything that we can as a city to reduce and minimize the transmission of the virus, especially with local cases increasing,” said Commissioner Evan Bonsall.

The Commission also authorized the Marquette Public Art Commission to proceed with proposals for the painting of five murals located on bike paths around the city. The project is slated to begin in late August.

