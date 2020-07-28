Marquette Board of Light and Power holds July meeting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light and Power held its regular monthly meeting on July 28.

During the meeting, the board heard a presentation by Utility Financial Solutions about cost of service and best practices for monitoring prices. The proposed changes from the presentation would show an average 3.7 percent rate decrease among customers.

This decrease is something that customers of the Marquette BLP could see in the near future.

“We purposely didn’t bring something for approval tonight because we thought it warranted its own discussion. We didn’t want to put this board on the spot, with the thought that we would call a special meeting of the board soon if there was agreement that everyone is in favor of this,” said Tom

The Marquette BLP has scheduled a special meeting for next Tuesday, to further discuss and vote on these proposed changes.

