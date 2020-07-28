LVD Health Center to offer COVID-19 testing in Watersmeet Thursday
The LVD Health Center will be hosting free COVID-19 testing in the clinic parking lot on July 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 test is available in Watersmeet on Thursday.
The LVD Health Center will be hosting free COVID-19 testing in the clinic parking lot on July 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Preregistration is required by calling 906-358-4588, which will allow for the correct amount of tests.
Those being tested are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.