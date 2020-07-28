LVD Health Center to offer COVID-19 testing in Watersmeet Thursday

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 test is available in Watersmeet on Thursday.

The LVD Health Center will be hosting free COVID-19 testing in the clinic parking lot on July 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Preregistration is required by calling 906-358-4588, which will allow for the correct amount of tests.

Those being tested are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times.

