Lakeshore Boulevard between Wright and Pine Streets set to open this week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A portion of the newly constructed Lakeshore Drive is on schedule to be opened to traffic this week.

Workers are putting the final touches on relocating the stretch of Lakeshore Boulevard from Wright Street to Pine Street inward to avoid further erosion from Lake Superior. This includes the construction roundabout at the Lakeshore Boulevard and Wright Street intersection, and the reconstruction of the bike path.

While some projects have been put on hold due to COVID-19, this one has seen minimal delays.

“No negative effects from COVID-19 really. In fact, the contractors, a lot of them were freed up this spring due to other projects being canceled, so they were really able to concentrate on this project,” said Mikael Kilpela, Marquette City Engineer.

The next step in the project includes paving Lakeshore Boulevard from Wright Street to Hawley Street, which should be completed in late August.

The final phase of the project will armor the shoreline, but a timeline for that project is still undetermined.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.