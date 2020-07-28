Invent@NMU program helps brings client product, Lime Key, to market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - A new porduct has hit the market after a year and a half of work.

Upper Peninsula inventor Brenden Jacques partnered with the Invent@NMU program for 18 months to launch his product, The Lime Key. The dual-purpose bar tool is made of stainless steel, with a bottle opener on one end and a lime extractor on the other.

“Invent@NMU has been a pleasure to work with since day one,” said Jacques. “We really appreciate their feedback and professionalism, and wouldn’t have been able to stay the course on such a demanding timeline without them.”

During the partnership, Invent@NMU students gained experience in product design, prototyping, graphic design and photography. The Lime Key is currently for sale at https://thelimekey.com/. To support The Lime Key’s Kickstarter campaign, click here.

Invent@NMU specializes in helping people bring their concepts to market. Inventors, designers, engineers, entrepreneurs and educators work with clients to turn passions into processes. For more information, like Invent at NMU on Facebook or visit www.nmu.edu/invent.

