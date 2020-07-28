Advertisement

How businesses can get open and stay open

Posters businesses can hang in their establishment from Michigan's Workplace Safety
Posters businesses can hang in their establishment from Michigan's Workplace Safety
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s COVID-19 workplace safety and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) tells businesses the best practices to get open and stay open during a webinar Tuesday.

They stress the importance of wearing masks and said wearing facial coverings can reduce the transmission of the virus by about 70 percent.

There are multiple resources for businesses to take advantage of such as the MIOSHA hotline. Employers and employees can call the hotline and ask any COVID-related questions they have. The wait time may take 4-5 minutes.

Director of Michigan’s Workplace Safety Sean Egan encourages employers to get the MI Symptoms App for employee health screenings.

“It asks them about four questions on how they feel and it’ll flag them for symptoms,” Egan said. “If they’re green, they’re good. If they’re orange then they need to be calling you (the employer) and calling their doctor because they’ve been flagged for some symptoms of COVID.”

Employers with less than 250 employees can, also, receive the Michigan COVID-19 Safety Grant, matching up to $10,000, to purchase safety and health-related equipment.

For more industry-specific information on safety requirements, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.

