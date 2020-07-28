Gov. Whitmer to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to give an update Tuesday afternoon about the state’s COVID-19 response.

It’s unclear if she will tighten any restrictions in Upper Michigan. The U.P. remains in Phase 5 of her reopening plan. Click here for Monday’s update about the virus in Upper Michigan.

The governor has scheduled a 2:00 p.m. eastern time press conference. You can watch it live on TV6 & FOX UP and the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page.

This story will be updated with a full recap following the press conference.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.