David “Buck” Levasseur dies at 68

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The creator and long-time host of ‘Discovering', David “Buck” Levasseur has died.

Buck was with TV6 for more than three decades. He started in the news department in 1976, doing a little bit of everything.

Then in 1980, the ‘Discovering’ show was created. He was the host, producer, reporter and videographer for the weekly program.

Buck passed away in hospice in his downstate hometown of Bay City, surrounded by family.

Buck Levasseur was 68 years old.

