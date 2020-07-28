Advertisement

Covid-19’s impact on local clothing stores this summer

Getz’s and Upper Peninsula Supply Company shared how sales are going Tuesday, and what differences they see this year in comparison to years prior.
The owner of Upper Peninsula Supply Company handling business.(Remi Murrey)
By Remi Murrey
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s not the summer local stores in Marquette say they expected to see, but it’s a season they’re making the most of during these uncertain times.

“It (sales) is down about 20% from this time last year to this time this year, I think mainly due to a little less tourism in the area,” said Getz’s Sales Manager, Todd Keough.

In the beginning, the sales manager at Getz’s says they experienced a slow start.

“We had to put some products on sale that we normally wouldn’t want to put on sale, but it’s tough when you have inventory sitting around for 70 days being closed,” said Keough.

Meanwhile, the owner of Upper Peninsula Supply Company, says he saw the highest number of sales this June than he did compared last year.

However, he says July is running a bit slower, but not at a point where Sailor says he’s concerned.

“You know if the shut down was during July and August, it would’ve been a lot more detrimental to the business,” said Upper Peninsula Supply Company Founder and Owner, Bugsy Sailor.

Getz’s, on the other hands, says their biggest concern will come this fall and winter season.

“There’s a lot of brands that aren’t able to produce products they were hoping to produce so they’re cutting our orders based on just not even being able to get production,” said Keough.

Sailor says this issue won’t affect his business since his products are made in the United States.

“A lot of our stuff is all printed locally,” explained Sailor. “Some of our outside vendors are in the Midwest.”

Like Upper Peninsula Supply Company, Getz’s say they will rely on online ordering to offset challenges, which both businesses say helped a lot during the shut down.

But still, workers understand there isn’t any way of predicting what lies ahead.

“We’re all in it together,” said Sailor. “Yoopers are a resilient bunch, we’ll figure it out.”

As both stores remain optimistic for the future, they thank the community for their support these last several months.

