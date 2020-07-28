Counties along Wisconsin border see COVID increase

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee, Dickinson, Iron and Gogebic are among the upper Michigan counties seeing a recent spike in confirmed COVID cases. Dr. Robert Van Howe suggests that this is most likely due to the number of people coming in from other areas for the summer season.

“Now that many of the travel restrictions have been lifted, we have had a lot of influx of people from outside the area who’ve brought the virus here with them,” he explained. “And now that it’s here and hardly anybody has it, it’s more likely to spread because there’s more people who have not had the infection before.”

This new data infers that the virus is now spreading to those in the 20 to 40-year-old age range. This is a different demographic than in previous months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Van Howe’s only advice is to just keep doing what we’re supposed to.

“I think what you can do is the basic things of wearing a mask in public, washing your hands, limiting the number of contacts you have to other people to a minimum.”

According to a press release distributed by the western up health department, the number of cases in these counties has been put at 74 per million per day, with Gogebic at 123 per million per day.

We’ll keep you updated on any changes in the numbers.

