Comfortable Late Summer Weather Continues
Here's the outlook for the rest of the week
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of some scattered, mainly afternoon showers mainly central and east
Highs: near 70 along Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 70s
Friday: Sunny
Highs: 70s to near 80
The next cool front should drop through Upper Michigan on Saturday with a chance of some showers accompanying it. Behind the front, look for cool, cloudy weather on Sunday with a chance of a few lingering scattered showers.
