Comfortable Late Summer Weather Continues

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of some scattered, mainly afternoon showers mainly central and east

Highs: near 70 along Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 70s

Friday: Sunny

Highs: 70s to near 80

The next cool front should drop through Upper Michigan on Saturday with a chance of some showers accompanying it. Behind the front, look for cool, cloudy weather on Sunday with a chance of a few lingering scattered showers.

