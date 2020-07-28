Advertisement

Comfortable Late Summer Weather Continues

Here's the outlook for the rest of the week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of some scattered, mainly afternoon showers mainly central and east

Highs: near 70 along Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 70s

Friday: Sunny

Highs: 70s to near 80

The next cool front should drop through Upper Michigan on Saturday with a chance of some showers accompanying it.  Behind the front, look for cool, cloudy weather on Sunday with a chance of a few lingering scattered showers.

