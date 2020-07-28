Bonifas Art Center presents “Casablanca”

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Art Center in Escanaba will be presenting a radio show version of Casablanca.

The last round of auditions for the show is Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bonifas Auditorium. Everyone is required to wear a mask inside.

As a reader’s theater, actors will have their scripts in front of them during the performance – it doesn’t have to be memorized. This allows for social distancing and only few practices.

There will be four practice, Monday through Thursday, with a performance on Friday, August 7. The performance will be livestreamed on Facebook.

“Also, on Monday, which is normally Music Mondays in the park at Ludington Park, we’ve been invited to give our performance there as well. So, if you can’t tune in Friday evening at 7 p.m., you can catch us at the Ludington Park Bandshell,” said Jesse Traub, director of the show.

The public is encouraged to attend the performance at the bandshell on Monday, August 10. You can sit in the benches or bring your own lawn chair and enjoy a free event with your family.

