Advertisement

AP source: Mets to sign Bruce Maxwell, 1st MLB player to kneel

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif. The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2017, according to a person familiar with the deal.
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif. The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2017, according to a person familiar with the deal.(Eric Risberg | AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Bruce Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2017, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced and was pending the completion of a physical and intake testing for the coronavirus.

Maxwell began kneeling during the anthem late in his rookie season with the Oakland Athletics in 2017, about a year after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the protest movement in the NFL. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Invent@NMU program helps brings client product, Lime Key, to market

Updated: moments ago
Upper Peninsula inventor Brenden Jacques partnered with the Invent@NMU program for 18 months to launch his product, The Lime Key.

News

Bonifas Art Center presents “Casablanca”

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
The performance will be livestreamed on Facebook.

News

NMU Police Academy continues through COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Today was picture day for the class of 33 recruits, who are currently in week nine of the 14 week academy. The recruits learn skills necessary for the job, including emergency Vehicle Operation, drunk driver identification and de-escalation. Considerations have been made to help limit possible exposure to COVID-19, but there are some exercises that are not avoidable.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Upper Michigan reports 5 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
There were two new cases in Iron County, while Mackinac, Marquette and Menominee counties each added a single case.

Latest News

National

U.S. Space & Rocket Center launches ‘Save Space Camp’ Campaign

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Nolan Crane and Wade Smith
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

Coronavirus

Alabama Space & Rocket Center in jeopardy

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

News

Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 32 minutes ago
It’s unclear if she will tighten any restrictions in Upper Michigan.

National

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and numerous other islands.

National

Trump to visit Texas as polls show increasingly close presidential race

Updated: 52 minutes ago