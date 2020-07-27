Wisconsin DNR confirms spill at JCI/Tyco facility in Marinette

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the cleanup of an accidental release of a mixture of river water and contaminated groundwater from the JCI/Tyco facility at 1 Stanton St. in Marinette.

The incident at the JCI/Tyco facility was reported to DNR on July 26 just before 9:00 p.m. Representatives from JCI/Tyco reported that a mixture of river water and contaminated groundwater entered storm sewer drains which flow back to the Menominee River.

JCI/Tyco has reported that water is being recovered from the site and placed into tanks; pumping and clean-up activities are ongoing. Groundwater at the Stanton Street facility is contaminated with PFAS and arsenic from prior discharges.

DNR staff are working to ensure that JCI/Tyco is taking the steps necessary to contain the release. No further details are available at this time. The DNR will share additional information as it becomes available.

Spills of this nature are required to be reported to the DNR by state statute.

More information on how the DNR handles spill reporting can be found here.

