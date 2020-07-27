Marquette Area Public Schools board discusses COVID-19 plans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public Schools Board of Education got an update Monday on the district’s plans for returning to school in September.

A video of the virtual meeting can be watched through this YouTube link. Superintendent Bill Saunders gave an update about face-to-face learning, online learning, the impact on enrollment, a board-approved plan and timeline, plus COVID-related purchases. No decisions were made, as the district has until Aug. 15 to submit plans to the state for learning in Phases 3, 4 and 5 of the restart plan.

Click here to read the latest message from Saunders to district families. MAPS is scheduled to resume classes Sept. 8.

