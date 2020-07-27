Vote in UPAWS pet calendar photo contest

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is reminding everyone it’s the time to vote for the pets that make it into the next calendar.

Each vote costs 25 cents, and the top vote-getter is featured on the cover. The next 12 will be used as photos for the months.

It is a fundraiser for UPAWS, and with the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is having a tougher time raising funds, namely because they’ve had to cancel some events.

"We had to cancel a lot of our fundraisers, so this pet photo calendar contest is really one of the fundraisers we're really depending on to bring in some funds for these animals," said UPAWS' Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator, Ann Brownell.

Votes will be taken through the end of July. Again, the cost is 25 cents a vote, but there’s a $1 minimum.

Check out all the photos, and cast your vote, on the UPAWS website.

