IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -Two Iron County residents will bike to raise funds for a 3-years-old’s cancer battle.

“It’s not just the family, it’s not just the person being affected, it’s the entire community,” said a bike rider from Iron River, John Kolbas.

This is why two Iron River residents will be ‘Pedaling for Preslie.’ They set out on August 26, from Ironwood. They will bike to the Mackinac Bridge.

Preslie was diagnosed with Leukemia on April 29.

“At first, it’s kind of like your world came to an end,” said Preslie’s father and Iron River resident, Tom Mantsch.

Preslie has endured many treatments, and is even learning to walk again.

“You don’t very often think it will happen to you, but it happened to our granddaughter, and it’s horrible,” said Preslie’s grandmother and Iron River resident, Wendy Benda.

Fighting the disease has wracked up a big cost for the Iron River family, who also has two other children. So, two friends have stepped up.

“What it’s going to entail, is about a 320 mile bike ride,” said Kolbas.

It’s a three day bike trip, but that is nothing compared to the next two years of Preslie’s chemo treatment journey.

“We’re U.P. Strong and we’re showing it. We want to show we can help Preslie and the family,” said the other bike rider from Iron River, Bill Mellstrom.

This will be Mellstrom’s first road ride of this caliber, but Kolbas will show him the ropes.

“We’ve gone out on a couple rides, and get more training, I know I can do it,” said Mellstrom.

You have a chance to sponsor the ride. Anyone can donate through GofundMe at Preslie’s Journey. CoVantage Credit Union has an account named, ‘Preslie’s Fund.' You can also mail checks made out to Nikki and Tom Mantsch, at 725 W. Ice Lake Road, Iron River, MI. 49935.

The two bikers are set to pedal though the city of Iron River, on the afternoon of August 26. They hope some of the community members show out at the old Family Dollar on US-2 and bring their bikes. They want to ride through the city and this part of the journey with others.

The Mantsch family thanks the community for the outpouring of support so far.

“Wonderful support and tons of prayers. There’s strength in numbers so the more prayers we get the better. She’s a strong little girl,” said Benda.

For more information or questions please contact John Kolbas at 906-282-6731 or Bill Mellstrom at 972-639- 2170.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.