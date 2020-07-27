Advertisement

Trump and Biden campaigns talk UP’s importance in 2020 election

All but one U.P. county voted for Trump in 2016.
Trump and Biden focus on Michigan.
Trump and Biden focus on Michigan.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Nick Friend
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - “We are seeing a lot of support. The U.P. is one of the strongest areas of support we see day in and day out,” said Jon Black, Regional Political Director for the RNC.

The RNC says Upper Michigan’s support is stronger for President Trump than in 2016 when he won 14 of 15 counties.

“And quite frankly, Marquette is a great target for us,” said Black. “We lost by 1,500 votes if I recall and this is a great opportunity for us to go pick it up and make it 15 of 15 in the U.P.”

This as the RNC says they are reaching voters every day in the U.P., the Biden campaign tells TV6 and FOX UP that they are doing the same.

According to a campaign member, the Biden campaign has texted and talked to thousands of Yoopers.

They also say staff has been in the area since 2019 with multiple organizers dedicated specifically to the region.

“I think the Joe Biden campaign doesn’t have the resources to put boots on the ground in the U.P. and actually have a robust operation in the U.P. right now, said” Michael Joyce, Regional Communication Director for the RNC.

In a statement, Biden’s Michigan Campaign Director, Eric Hyers, is issuing a response which reads in part:

“We’re working to earn every single vote. That means running an 83 county campaign, including the 15 counties in the Upper Peninsula. Our organizers and volunteers are virtually connecting with voters across the U.P. on a daily basis,” said Hyers.

The campaigns are fighting for an area that has shifted dramatically since 2008.

Flipping from the majority of counties coming up blue in 2008, to all but one county voting for Trump in 2016.

A focus this year, Governor Whitmer’s coronavirus response.

“I think Michiganders unfortunately watched their governor audition to become Biden’s Vice President during the peak of the crisis” said Joyce.

“I think Michiganders are very proud of their governor and the work that she has done to help contain COVID as much as she possibly could here in Michigan without a lot of help frankly from the federal government and from the White House,” said Lavora Barnes, Michigan’s Chair of the Democratic Party.

Both campaigns are battling for a state and its 16 electoral votes that narrowly flipped in 2016.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chairs of Michigan Republican and Democratic Party talk 2020 election

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Nick Friend
In 2016, Michigan went red with all but eight counties voting for Trump with only one U.P. county, Marquette, voting for Hilary Clinton.

News

Mock classroom helping test COVID-19 practices for returning to class at MTU

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Michigan Tech University is preparing for in-person classes this upcoming semester.

News

Vote in UPAWS pet calendar photo contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
With the coronavirus pandemic, UPAWS is having a tougher time raising funds, namely because they’ve had to cancel some events.

News

VA implements VEText ‘I am Here’ appointment check-in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Here's how it works: veterans arrive in the parking lot, then text the words 'I am Here' to 53079.

Latest News

News

MTU researchers design new mask for faculty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Michigan Tech will be holding in person classes for the fall semester, so a pair of researchers designed new face masks for the faculty to wear during lectures.

News

Cannabis Lupus Cafe in Sands Township now open for adult use sales

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Cannabis Lupus Cafe began recreational sales on Saturday. Staff there says they are happy with the reception they have received from customers this far. State law currently required the shop to first open for medical use, before approval for recreational sales. After two months, they are excited to expand their customer base.

News

Wisconsin DNR confirms spill at JCI/Tyco facility in Marinette

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the cleanup of an accidental release of a mixture of river water and contaminated groundwater from the JCI/Tyco facility.

News

Two Iron River residents will be ‘Pedaling for Preslie’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
They set out on August 26, from Ironwood. They will bike to the Mackinac Bridge to raise funds for a 3-year-old's cancer battle.

News

Tourist Park Campground employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
According to a press release from the City of Marquette, a Tourist Park Campground employee who last worked on July 22, tested positive for COVID-19.

News

14 COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries added in Upper Michigan Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan added 14 new coronavirus cases Monday, along with a pair of recoveries.