Trump and Biden campaigns talk UP’s importance in 2020 election

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - “We are seeing a lot of support. The U.P. is one of the strongest areas of support we see day in and day out,” said Jon Black, Regional Political Director for the RNC.

The RNC says Upper Michigan’s support is stronger for President Trump than in 2016 when he won 14 of 15 counties.

“And quite frankly, Marquette is a great target for us,” said Black. “We lost by 1,500 votes if I recall and this is a great opportunity for us to go pick it up and make it 15 of 15 in the U.P.”

This as the RNC says they are reaching voters every day in the U.P., the Biden campaign tells TV6 and FOX UP that they are doing the same.

According to a campaign member, the Biden campaign has texted and talked to thousands of Yoopers.

They also say staff has been in the area since 2019 with multiple organizers dedicated specifically to the region.

“I think the Joe Biden campaign doesn’t have the resources to put boots on the ground in the U.P. and actually have a robust operation in the U.P. right now, said” Michael Joyce, Regional Communication Director for the RNC.

In a statement, Biden’s Michigan Campaign Director, Eric Hyers, is issuing a response which reads in part:

“We’re working to earn every single vote. That means running an 83 county campaign, including the 15 counties in the Upper Peninsula. Our organizers and volunteers are virtually connecting with voters across the U.P. on a daily basis,” said Hyers.

The campaigns are fighting for an area that has shifted dramatically since 2008.

Flipping from the majority of counties coming up blue in 2008, to all but one county voting for Trump in 2016.

A focus this year, Governor Whitmer’s coronavirus response.

“I think Michiganders unfortunately watched their governor audition to become Biden’s Vice President during the peak of the crisis” said Joyce.

“I think Michiganders are very proud of their governor and the work that she has done to help contain COVID as much as she possibly could here in Michigan without a lot of help frankly from the federal government and from the White House,” said Lavora Barnes, Michigan’s Chair of the Democratic Party.

Both campaigns are battling for a state and its 16 electoral votes that narrowly flipped in 2016.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.