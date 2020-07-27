Tourist Park Campground employee tests positive for COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An employee at a popular Marquette campground has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a press release from the City of Marquette, a Tourist Park Campground employee who last worked on July 22, tested positive for COVID-19.

The city was notified of the test results in the late afternoon on Sunday, July 26. The city then enacted COVID-19 response protocols. This included reminding city employees who feel ill or show symptoms of COVID-19 to not go into work.

The city says no additional details about the employee will be provided, out of respect for the individual.

The Marquette County Health Department is actively investigating this case and is conducting contact tracing.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as additional information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.