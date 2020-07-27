Advertisement

Seasonable Temperatures with a Chance of Scattered Showers

Next Front may Spawn Some Showers Tuesday Afternoon
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers, best coverage southern and eastern sections

Highs: mainly 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Highs: near 70 north near Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mostly 70s, with some 80-degree highs interior west and south

The next approaching cool front could generate scattered showers and thundershowers on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pleasant U.P. summer week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
A pleasant week underway

Forecast

Lingering showers & isolated thunder Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Rain and storm chances linger into Sunday

Forecast

A Brief Surge of Heat and Humidity

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for Friday, July 24, 2020

Forecast

Southern weather on the way

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Hot and humid weekend