Seasonable Temperatures with a Chance of Scattered Showers
Next Front may Spawn Some Showers Tuesday Afternoon
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Tuesday: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers, best coverage southern and eastern sections
Highs: mainly 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy
Highs: near 70 north near Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Highs: mainly 70s
Friday: Mostly sunny
Highs: mostly 70s, with some 80-degree highs interior west and south
The next approaching cool front could generate scattered showers and thundershowers on Saturday.
