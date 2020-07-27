Seasonable Temperatures with a Chance of Scattered Showers

Tuesday: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers, best coverage southern and eastern sections

Highs: mainly 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Highs: near 70 north near Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mostly 70s, with some 80-degree highs interior west and south

The next approaching cool front could generate scattered showers and thundershowers on Saturday.

