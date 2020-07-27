Ryan Report - July 26, 2020
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the Superintendent of NICE Community Schools, Bryan DeAugustine.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The two take a look at what school might look like this fall, with many schools set to begin classes in late August or early September.
Check out Part 1 of the interview in the video above, with Parts 2 through 4, below.
The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern.
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
