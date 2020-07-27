Pleasant U.P. summer week

A drier and cooler air mass is moving behind a cold front. Dewpoints will continue to drop to the 50s and remain there for the rest of the week. A northwest wind has set up and breezy conditions will develop into the afternoon. A high swim risk in Alger county is the only beach hazard we have. Otherwise, we’re in for sunshine and seasonal temps. Tomorrow a trough moves across the area with enough energy to trigger a few widely scattered showers during the afternoon.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler

· Highs: Upper 60s -low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, pleasant with a few afternoon light showers

· Highs: Upper 60s -low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Sunny and seasonal

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

· Highs: Mid 70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers late in the day

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few showers early in the day

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

