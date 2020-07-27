Advertisement

Pleasant U.P. summer week

Less humid & seasonal air moves in
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A drier and cooler air mass is moving behind a cold front. Dewpoints will continue to drop to the 50s and remain there for the rest of the week. A northwest wind has set up and breezy conditions will develop into the afternoon. A high swim risk in Alger county is the only beach hazard we have. Otherwise, we’re in for sunshine and seasonal temps. Tomorrow a trough moves across the area with enough energy to trigger a few widely scattered showers during the afternoon.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler

· Highs: Upper 60s -low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, pleasant with a few afternoon light showers

· Highs: Upper 60s -low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Sunny and seasonal

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

· Highs: Mid 70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers late in the day

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few showers early in the day

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Lingering showers & isolated thunder Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Rain and storm chances linger into Sunday

Forecast

A Brief Surge of Heat and Humidity

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for Friday, July 24, 2020

Forecast

Southern weather on the way

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Hot and humid weekend

Forecast

A Sultry Summer Weekend is on the Way

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for July 23, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine and warmer

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Really nice before the heat and humidity increase

Forecast

Clouds will be Slow to Clear

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for July 22, 2020

Forecast

Damp & cool Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Showers continue for some

Forecast

Cool and Unsettled Weather Expected through Mid-week

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for July 21, 2020

Forecast

Fall like trend for a few days

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Seasonably cool with showers

Forecast

Showery Along with a Continuation of Cool Temperatures

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
But Plan on Another Spell of Warmth and Humidity this Weekend