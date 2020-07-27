Advertisement

Mock classroom helping test COVID-19 practices for returning to class at MTU

Michigan Tech University is preparing for in-person classes this upcoming semester.
A mock classroom has been set-up at Michigan Tech to test best practices for returning to classes this fall.
A mock classroom has been set-up at Michigan Tech to test best practices for returning to classes this fall.(WLUC)
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University is preparing for in-person classes this upcoming semester. To help do so, they’ve set up a mock classroom.

The purpose is to test new technology implemented to provide both safety and education for their students.

These new resources would make it possible for students to stay in their dorm rooms, if they feel uncomfortable or have to come into contact with someone with the virus.

"In smaller classrooms, we're going to use these audio conferencing units and in bigger classrooms the students will actually bring in their laptops with a headset and use that to participate in the audio/video conference like they would remotely, except that they'll be able to be face-to-face. The people remotely will be able to hear them through their headsets and mics and vice versa," said Michael Meyer, the director of the William G. Jackson Center.

The classrooms have been set up to meet social distancing guidelines, with only one or two people able to sit at the same table.

Most students will tune into lectures through Zoom, making sure there’s as little contact as possible with their classmates.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chairs of Michigan Republican and Democratic Party talk 2020 election

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Nick Friend
In 2016, Michigan went red with all but eight counties voting for Trump with only one U.P. county, Marquette, voting for Hilary Clinton.

News

Trump and Biden campaigns talk UP’s importance in 2020 election

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Nick Friend
All but one U.P. county voted for Trump in 2016.

News

Vote in UPAWS pet calendar photo contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
With the coronavirus pandemic, UPAWS is having a tougher time raising funds, namely because they’ve had to cancel some events.

News

VA implements VEText ‘I am Here’ appointment check-in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Here's how it works: veterans arrive in the parking lot, then text the words 'I am Here' to 53079.

Latest News

News

MTU researchers design new mask for faculty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Michigan Tech will be holding in person classes for the fall semester, so a pair of researchers designed new face masks for the faculty to wear during lectures.

News

Cannabis Lupus Cafe in Sands Township now open for adult use sales

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Cannabis Lupus Cafe began recreational sales on Saturday. Staff there says they are happy with the reception they have received from customers this far. State law currently required the shop to first open for medical use, before approval for recreational sales. After two months, they are excited to expand their customer base.

News

Wisconsin DNR confirms spill at JCI/Tyco facility in Marinette

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the cleanup of an accidental release of a mixture of river water and contaminated groundwater from the JCI/Tyco facility.

News

Two Iron River residents will be ‘Pedaling for Preslie’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
They set out on August 26, from Ironwood. They will bike to the Mackinac Bridge to raise funds for a 3-year-old's cancer battle.

News

Tourist Park Campground employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
According to a press release from the City of Marquette, a Tourist Park Campground employee who last worked on July 22, tested positive for COVID-19.

News

14 COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries added in Upper Michigan Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan added 14 new coronavirus cases Monday, along with a pair of recoveries.