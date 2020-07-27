Mock classroom helping test COVID-19 practices for returning to class at MTU

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University is preparing for in-person classes this upcoming semester. To help do so, they’ve set up a mock classroom.

The purpose is to test new technology implemented to provide both safety and education for their students.

These new resources would make it possible for students to stay in their dorm rooms, if they feel uncomfortable or have to come into contact with someone with the virus.

"In smaller classrooms, we're going to use these audio conferencing units and in bigger classrooms the students will actually bring in their laptops with a headset and use that to participate in the audio/video conference like they would remotely, except that they'll be able to be face-to-face. The people remotely will be able to hear them through their headsets and mics and vice versa," said Michael Meyer, the director of the William G. Jackson Center.

The classrooms have been set up to meet social distancing guidelines, with only one or two people able to sit at the same table.

Most students will tune into lectures through Zoom, making sure there’s as little contact as possible with their classmates.

