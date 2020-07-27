Marquette man sentenced to prison for sexual activity with children, bestiality

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man, recently of Marquette, was sentenced to prison last week for sexual activity with children and bestiality.

41-year-old Stephen Andrew Waligore, was sentenced to prison in the Michigan Department of Corrections on Wednesday, July 22.

Waligore previously plead guilty to seven counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material and two counts of sodomy (bestiality) on April 24, 2020. As part of his plea agreement, he also had to plead guilty to one count of possession of child sexually abusive material in Branch County downstate, and one count of possession with intent to promote child pornography in Tarrant County, Texas.

Waligore was sentenced to eight to 25 years in prison for the aggravated child sexually abusive activity charges and 277 days each for the sodomy charges. He was also credited with 277 days already served.

All sentences, in all locations, are being run concurrently, so the earliest Waligore is eligible for parole is October 18, 2027.

The investigation began in September 2019 when members of the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information from a detective in the Arlington Texas Police Department that the defendant had been soliciting a minor female in Texas to create sexually explicit videos of herself. A search of the defendant’s electronic devices showed that he was in possession of a video of that child being sexually exploited, and that he had sent sexually explicit videos of himself to her as well.

Further investigation led to the discovery that the defendant had been downloading and sending child sexually abusive material over the internet. Videos also showed Waligore engaged in sexual activity with a dog.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andrew G. Griffin, who said, “This case is a strong reminder to all parents that predators are roaming the internet looking for children to exploit. Never assume your children are safe, as predators like Mr. Waligore are a constant threat always looking for more victims.”

“Preying on children is one of the most heinous crimes a person can do, and we will continue to work with all law enforcement agencies to ensure such defendants are held accountable for their actions and removed from society to minimize their ability to harm children,” said Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese. “Monitor your children’s online activities, and let them know that they can come to you if anyone ever tries to have any inappropriate contact with them, either in person, or online.”

The case was locally investigated by Det./Tpr. Thomas Kinnunen, Det./Tpr. Nichole Dyson, and Digital Forensic Analyst Jeff Martin of the Michigan State Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance by the Chocolay Township Police Department.

Waligore was sentenced by the Hon. Jennifer A. Mazzuchi in the 25th Circuit Court in Marquette County.

