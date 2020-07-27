Logging truck crash under investigation in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A logging truck crash Monday morning slowed traffic in Iron Mountain.

According to the Iron Mountain Fire Department and the Iron Mountain Police Department, crews were called to US-2 at Hamilton St. at 5:33 a.m. The fully-loaded logging truck was southbound on US-2 and left the road while going around the curve near Hamilton St. The truck left the road, came back onto the road and then exited the road a second time before coming to a stop.

Two power poles, one stop sign, a manhole and a telephone pedestal were all destroyed as a result of the crash. The logging truck, which sustained heavy damage, was leaking diesel fuel as a result of the crash. The diesel fuel that spilled was contained by the Iron Mountain Fire Department and the remainder of the fuel in the tank was offloaded into a 55-gallon drum.

The 41-year-old Rhinelander, Wis. man driving the truck was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation. As of 8:15 a.m. central time Monday, US-2 will be down to just two lanes of travel for the time being while the investigation and clean-up is completed.

The Iron Mountain Fire and Iron Mountain Police Department were assisted on scene by the Iron Mountain Department of Public Works, WE Energies and L.R. Vincent Towing.

At this time US to near fourth Street by Hardees is down to two lanes of travel only due to a logging truck accident. We request the public try to avoid or reroute your travel around this area.￼ Posted by Iron Mountain Police Department Michigan on Monday, July 27, 2020

