Advertisement

Google lets employees work from home until at least next summer

‘I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves’
Due to the pandemic, Google will keep its employees home until at least next July.
Due to the pandemic, Google will keep its employees home until at least next July.(Source: Google, CNN)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Google is telling its employees they can work from home until about this time next year.

CNN Business obtained an employee memo that outlines the plan.

“To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we’ll be extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021, for roles that don’t need to be in the office,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote.

"I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months."

The move makes the tech giant the first major U.S. corporation to set such an extended timeline.

Google appears to be bracing itself for a long pandemic and that could prompt other businesses to follow suit.

The decision is said to impact most of the company’s roughly 200,000 full-time and contract employees.

Separately, Facebook, Twitter and Shopify have all said that some employees can work from home permanently.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

Political News

Stimulus checks expected in virus aid; Pelosi presses GOP to quickly negotiate with Dems

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

Political News

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

News

COVID-19 testing available by appointment in Powers this week, Gladstone next week

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Anyone wishing to be screened and preregistered for a COVID-19 test should call toll free number 844-947-4854 during business hours to schedule a drive through appointment.

Latest News

State

First case of Acute Flaccid Myelitis confirmed in Michigan child

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Two additional suspected cases of AFM in Michigan remain under investigation.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - July 26, 2020

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the Superintendent of NICE Community Schools, Bryan DeAugustine.

Political News

Officer challenges account of violent clearing of protesters

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press
The account of Adam DeMarco challenges key aspects of the Trump administration’s explanation for the clearing of the Lafayette Square protest in front of the White House.

National

Target to close on Thanksgiving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Target is the latest retailer to announce it will close on Thanksgiving.

Political News

LIVE: John Lewis motorcade travels to US Capitol

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lawmakers and the public will be able to honor Rep. John Lewis as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol starting Monday.

National

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson get Greek citizenship for wildfire aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
A point of pride for Greece was touched by controversy Monday, as the country’s prime minister was criticized by an opposition party for using a military helicopter during a trip to celebrate with Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, on being granted Greek citizenship.