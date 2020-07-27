Advertisement

Florida family remembers 9-year-old girl, youngest person to die of COVID-19 in state

Kimora Lynum was very loving and bubbly, and her mom's best friend
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mikasha Young-Holmes’s had only one child, and at nine years old, Kimora was her rock.

She had an extremely loving heart.

"We were extremely close. It had just been me and her for a while," said Young-Holmes.

One of their favorite things to do was to play games.

"We loved playing video games together," said Young-Holmes.

Her grandmother formed a strong bond with her only grandchild.

"I didn't give birth to her, but she was just like my own child," said Atkins.

Kimora and her mom had a tradition, a weekly shopping trip to the mall. Her favorite store was Justice.

"She loved shopping for clothes. She never lets me pick out her stuff, so she would see what she wants and just pick that out," said Young-Holmes.

On July 11th Kimora wasn't feeling well. Days later, the family went into town for a much different reason.

"We took her to the hospital, the children's pediatric," said Young-Holmes." They did a urine test and took her temperature."

Kimora's temperature was 103 degrees. The mom said her daughter was never tested for COVID-19.

"I thought they would have jumped on that when they saw here fever," said Young-Holmes.

Instead, the little girl was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. A few days later, after a family shopping trip, they returned home, ate, played some video games, then Kimora asked to take a nap.

She filled their home with love and laughter. That all changed on the afternoon of July 17, when she didn’t wake up from her nap.

"I was shaking her, yelling at her," said Young-Holmes. "I yelled at my mom and told her to come in here because Kim is not breathing."

Kimora's grandmother said she started performing CPR.

"I was just trying to bring her back. I tried, I tried everything I could to bring her back," said Young-Holmes.

The ambulance arrived to take Kimora and her family to the hospital.

"On the way, I was just hoping and praying that they could just get her back," said Young-Holmes.

The family ultimately heard the news.

"They did all that they can," said Young-Holmes.

The family still did not know the cause of death for this healthy little girl.

"After she had passed away, they tested her, and that's when they told me she was positive for COVID," said Young-Holmes.

She said she tried to trace everyone she and her daughter had been in contact with but could not find a positive case. Young-holmes said the death is still fresh.

"At this point, I have no idea. I'm just still pretty much stuck in the now," said Young-Holmes.

Her mom said she does not know if she'll ever get over this tragedy. Although the nation may know Kimora as the youngest person in the state of Florida to die of COVID-19, her family will remember her as more than just a statistic. Instead, they will remember her as a loving daughter, a bubbly young girl whose bright future was cut short.

If you would like to donate to the family’s official GoFundMe page, click on the link below.

Kimora Lynum's GoFundMe Page

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chairs of Michigan Republican and Democratic Party talk 2020 election

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Nick Friend
In 2016, Michigan went red with all but eight counties voting for Trump with only one U.P. county, Marquette, voting for Hilary Clinton.

News

Trump and Biden campaigns talk UP’s importance in 2020 election

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Nick Friend
All but one U.P. county voted for Trump in 2016.

News

Mock classroom helping test COVID-19 practices for returning to class at MTU

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Michigan Tech University is preparing for in-person classes this upcoming semester.

News

Vote in UPAWS pet calendar photo contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
With the coronavirus pandemic, UPAWS is having a tougher time raising funds, namely because they’ve had to cancel some events.

News

VA implements VEText ‘I am Here’ appointment check-in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Here's how it works: veterans arrive in the parking lot, then text the words 'I am Here' to 53079.

Latest News

News

MTU researchers design new mask for faculty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Michigan Tech will be holding in person classes for the fall semester, so a pair of researchers designed new face masks for the faculty to wear during lectures.

News

Cannabis Lupus Cafe in Sands Township now open for adult use sales

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Cannabis Lupus Cafe began recreational sales on Saturday. Staff there says they are happy with the reception they have received from customers this far. State law currently required the shop to first open for medical use, before approval for recreational sales. After two months, they are excited to expand their customer base.

News

Wisconsin DNR confirms spill at JCI/Tyco facility in Marinette

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the cleanup of an accidental release of a mixture of river water and contaminated groundwater from the JCI/Tyco facility.

News

Two Iron River residents will be ‘Pedaling for Preslie’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
They set out on August 26, from Ironwood. They will bike to the Mackinac Bridge to raise funds for a 3-year-old's cancer battle.

News

Tourist Park Campground employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
According to a press release from the City of Marquette, a Tourist Park Campground employee who last worked on July 22, tested positive for COVID-19.

News

14 COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries added in Upper Michigan Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan added 14 new coronavirus cases Monday, along with a pair of recoveries.