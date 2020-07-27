Advertisement

First Known COVID-19 Case at NMU

NMU is working closely with the Marquette County Health Department on the first known case.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

On Sunday July 26, Northern Michigan University officials were notified by the Marquette County Health Department concerning a positive coronavirus test of a student who was living on campus.

The notification activated established University protocols concerning the diagnosis and contact tracing has been conducted. This communication to the University community of the first known case is following the guidelines of the Department of Education and the Clery Act.

Due to privacy laws, no other information about the individual will be provided.

NMU is working closely with the Marquette County Health Department. The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance, and we implore all to follow the latest prevention guidelines that have been published widely, specifically, mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding large gatherings.

According to the CDC, anyone who feels sick should seek medical advice by first calling a medical professional. A medical professional is in the best position to recommend whether further action is needed.

For the latest updates and information about NMU’s response to the ongoing coronavirus situation, visit nmu.edu/covid.

