COVID-19 testing available by appointment in Powers this week, Gladstone next week

Anyone wishing to be screened and preregistered for a COVID-19 test should call toll free number 844-947-4854 during business hours to schedule a drive through appointment.
Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center is offering appointment-only drive-through COVID-19 testing.
Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center is offering appointment-only drive-through COVID-19 testing.(UGL)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
POWERS, GLADSTONE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) and local health departments have coordinated efforts to provide COVID-19 drive through test sites in the next two weeks.

Testing will be taking place at the following locations:

  • Powers – Wednesday, July 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. CT - Spalding Township Hall, N15881 Pine Street, Powers, MI 49874
  • Gladstone – Wednesday, August 5 from 10:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET - Gladstone Senior Center, 303 N. 8th Street, Gladstone, MI 49837

The opportunity to be tested is available to all community members from the convenience of their vehicle.

Anyone wishing to be screened and preregistered for a COVID-19 test should call toll free number 844-947-4854 during business hours to schedule a drive through appointment.

A representative will ask a few screening questions and callers will be asked to provide some personal information, including their consent for treatment, to complete the preregistration process. Once received, an appointment for the drive through test will be scheduled.

Additionally, individuals will need to provide the color, make and model of their vehicle for identification purposes.

Drive through testing is only available to those who register in advance by calling toll free number 844-947-4854 during business hours.

Individuals participating in drive through testing must present and remain in their vehicle during the appointment.

Individuals wishing to be tested are encouraged to contact their insurance company directly to learn if testing expenses may be covered.

The COVID-19 test being used in this situation is a nasal cavity swab that only takes a few minutes to complete. Currently, test results are received in about a week.

Drive through testing will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, please call toll free number 844-947-4854. To view future testing sites and dates, visit https://uglhealth.org/covid-19-resources/.

