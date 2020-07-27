Chairs of Michigan Republican and Democratic Party talk 2020 election

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) -”The road to the White House runs through Michigan,” said Lavora Barnes, Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.

Both the chair of the Michigan Democratic Party and the Republican Chair agree, Michigan will be a key battleground state in the race for the White House.

“Michigan is the pathway to victory for either candidate,” said Laura Cox, Chair of the Republican Party.

This as Governor Whitmer’s COVID-19 response continues to highlight differences.

“And the governor is causing us a lot of angst here in this state, but the president is leading strongly,” said Cox. “He is leading America back to work safely and we are really excited to be a part of that.”

“Michiganders are very proud of their governor and the work that she has done to help contain COVID as much as she possibly could here in Michigan without a lot of help frankly from the federal government and from the White House,” said Barnes.

In 2016, Michigan went red with all but eight counties voting for Trump with only one U.P. county, Marquette, voting for Hilary Clinton.

“Listen, the U.P. does not have a better friend than President Trump,” said Cox. “When you want to talk about the Soo Locks or the Great Lakes Restorations. Those kinda things he worked on.”

For the Democratic Party, they say they’ve seen an increase in support after seeing 12 counties flip to red in 2016 including Gogebic.

“We have been seeing a lot enthusiasm,” said Barnes. “Folks began to be interested in helping us figure out how to fix what happened in 2016 almost immediately after that election.”

Currently polls show Biden with a substantial lead in Michigan. The same polls that showed Trump behind Clinton in the last election.

“I think folks understand how important this election is and how important it is that we make some change at the White House starting with that election in November,” said Barnes.

“I just think they need to think very hard about how their families and their businesses and their livelihoods would be effected if you elect a democrat,” said Cox.

With 100 days until the election, both campaigns continue to fight for the state that has gone the way of the winner for the last three elections.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.