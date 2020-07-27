Cannabis Lupus Cafe in Sands Township now open for adult use sales

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A medical marijuana retailer in Sands Township is now open for adult use sales.

Cannabis Lupus Cafe began recreational sales on Saturday. Staff there says they are happy with the reception they have received from customers this far.

Current state law required the shop to first open for medical use, before approval for recreational sales. After two months, they are excited to expand their customer base.

“We’re looking forward to building our product line up for the adult use market as well, and we work with a couple of really great cultivators and are really thrilled to be bringing that high quality bud to the Marquette area,” said Debra Hrelja, Owner of Cannabis Lupus Cafe.

Cannabis Lupus Cafe is now open for curbside pickup, as well as for walk customers from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In the coming months, management plans to open a recreational lounge next door to the retail center, where people can legally use marijuana in a public place.

