Appeal court rules video evidence inadmissible in Sadowski murder trial

Alger County, Mich. (WLUC) - A court of appeals recently ruled that two videos of jailhouse assaults cannot be used as evidence in an ongoing murder trial involving a Munising man.

Jason Sadowski stands charged with the murder of his former roommate, Timothy Mozader. Mozader was found dead in his apartment in June 2019. His death was ruled a homicide, the cause of death being asphyxiation on blood from facial fractures after being subjected to blunt force trauma. Sadowski has plead not guilty to this charge.

According to documents from the Michigan Court of Appeals, the prosecutor previously filed two motions to introduce videos of jailhouse assaults by Sadowski that did not involve Mozader. In the video, Sadowski can be seen punching and choking another prisoner, who then fell unconscious. The prosecutor believed that the video was admissible to demonstrate Sadowski’s method of causing harm to people, as well as how he reacts to being insulted.

The court of appeals ruled that these videos are not logically relevant to the case because “there is not a striking similarity between the act portrayed and in the video and the alleged murder”. Court documents state that the victim in the video was not someone Sadowski knew and the assault occurred within the jail, which makes the instance circumstantially different from the ongoing murder case. Further more, the victim in jail was drunk and approached Sadowski, whereas the murder victim exchanged texts with Sadowski. The court of appeals reversed the trial court’s order and the videos will not be allowed to be used in the case going forward.

Sadowski’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled. Click here to read the Court of Appeals full decision.

Sadowski was previously arrested for solicitation to commit murder, two counts of torture, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, and two counts of assault by strangulation back in 2013, when he was convicted and sentenced to 40-80 years in prison. He appealed this decision and was granted a re-trial, then acquitted of all charges in the retrial. Moments after being acquitted, he was arrested again for violating federal law by possessing a firearm as a felon. Those federal charges were dropped in 2017.

