14 COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries added in Upper Michigan Monday

The U.P. now has a total of 432 lab-confirmed cases during this outbreak.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 14 new coronavirus cases Monday, along with a pair of recoveries.

There were five cases added in Gogebic County, while Menominee County increased by four cases. Marquette County increased by three cases, and Dickinson and Houghton counties each added one new case. New recoveries were reported in Dickinson (1) and Iron (1) counties.

The U.P. now has a total of 432 lab-confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 141 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

Out of all the diagnostic tests completed in Upper Michigan, 1.05 percent have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, Michigan reported 488 new cases Monday, so the state’s total cases are now at 78,507. Five new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,154 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

