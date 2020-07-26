UP adds nine new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 9 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Gogebic County added three new cases; Delta and Dickinson counties reported two new cases each; and Iron and Marquette counties each added one case.

The U.P. now has a total of 418 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 134 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

In total, Michigan reported 1,041 new cases Sunday, so the state’s total now stands at 78,019. Sunday’s new cases include a portion of referrals that would have appeared in Saturday’s daily count. No new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,149 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

