Two people rescued from the water of Torch Bay

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two men have been rescued from the water of Torch Bay in the Copper Country. The area is across the water from the Dreamland Restaurant and off East Grosse Point Shores Road.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department getting the call Saturday at 7:37 P.M., of a boater falling into the water and in distress. The 20 year old man was near the back of the boat. That’s when another man, 22 years old, jumped in to help his passenger. The boat then started drifting away.

Before the Houghton County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, members of the Bootjack Fire Department/First Responders were able to get to the boaters and bring them to shore.

No names or hometowns have been released at this time.

The 20 year old man was taken to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The 22 year old man was checked out on scene and released.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bootjack Fire and First Responders, Dollar Bay First Responders and Mercy Ambulance.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.