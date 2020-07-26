Local farm has outdoor classes for kids during COVID-19

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farms hosts volunteer sessions every Wednesday where kids can engage in painting activities and go out into the farms to help grow fresh fruits and veggies.

Most kids had to learn at home, sitting at a computer desk this past school year, but students can get out and learn outdoors now.

On Fridays, they have Farm Fresh Fridays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. where they give away all the food they grow, and farm director Dan Perkins said last week they harvested over 200 pounds of food.

“This is the way we do it now: COVID compliant, education, outside, hands-on, experiential,” Perkins said. “Get the kids engaged. Get them happy, healthy, working outside and eating good food.”

Perkins said the students’ temperatures are taken, masks are required and social distancing is practiced.

