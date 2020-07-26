Latest NTN T-Shirts are selling fast

Advertisement

T-Shirts are $20 each with various kid's, men's and women's sizes.
By Shawn Householder
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Noquemanon Trail Network 2020 T-Shirts are in and selling fast.

From 11 am until 2 pm each Saturday a booth will be set up at NTN’s South Trailhead featuring their newest designs.

T-Shirts are $20 each with various kid’s, men’s and women’s sizes. All proceeds go to support the NTN for maintenance, expansion and upkeep .

NTN Board member, John Yonkers says whenever you wear NTN apparel, you're showing your support for one of Marquette's not-so-hidden gems.

“You know if you look out in the parking lot today it’s not only Michigan license plates that you see. We’ve got plates from all over. We’ve got people who come from Illinois. They come from out west. And they’re here because they love these trails. We’ve got multiple trail heads, we can access from a lot of different roads. We’ve got a lot of great landowners who let us put our trails on their real estate and it’s just a beautiful thing,” Yonkers exclaimed.

You can also get NTN hats and NTN memberships at the South Trailhead each Saturday through the summer season.

If you’d like to do more to support the NTN, their Trailraiser fundraiser continues through Sunday, July 26.

“You pledge to ride a certain amount of miles and you donate and dollar or whatever per mile. That all goes to the NTN. The goal with that was to supplement some of the events that we couldn’t hold because of COVID-19. If you go to the NTN Facebook page, click on ‘events’ and you can still sign up. You can still donate and you can put it out to have others pledge for your miles too,” Yonkers added.

