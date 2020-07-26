Last day for local homemade vendor event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was the last day for the local pop-up vendor’s event ‘Bazaar'.

Lately, the COVID-19 pandemic has been pushing people to find new or, Bazaar, ways to connect.

Bazaar is an event where local vendors came out to sell their own, mostly homemade, products to the community.

Every weekend for six weeks, vendors came out to the parking lot of Marquette Hope Church.

Vendors included home direct sales companies, home businesses and home crafters.

One of the organizers Jessica Brooks said they decided to throw the event as a means to interact with people during the pandemic.

“Here’s a way we can get outside and still see people in a safe way and maybe make some money,” Brooks said. “But, mostly, just have a chance to be out and about doing something, keeping busy.”

They said they appreciate everyone’s support and look forward to next year.

