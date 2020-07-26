Authorities remind Marquette beach-goers of local ordinance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

With the hot, humid weather, Marquette City Police and Lifeguards are reminding beach-goers to follow city ordinance while cooling off this summer.

Firstly, consumption of alcohol on city beaches is prohibited except by permit. Glass bottles are also prohibited.

Anyone littering on city beaches will be cited and fined.

Animals, including dogs are not allowed on city beaches.

You'll find pet friendly beaches outside of the City of Marquette.

Police also want to remind motorists to park in designated parking areas at Presque Isle Park.

Click here to learn more about city code and beach safety.

