Advertisement

Vendors at farmers market have different experiences

Downtown Marquette Farmers Market
Downtown Marquette Farmers Market(Kendall Bunch)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday marks the fourth week for the Downtown Marquette farmers market this summer.

There are various vendors to choose from with all types of products such as fresh produce, maple syrup, coffee, skin care and even rugs.

Nonetheless, each vendor has their own experience this year.

This is Temple Treasures’ first year in business and owner, Megan Werth, said she’s just happy to be at the farmers market this year.

“We were excited about getting into the market before COVID hit,” Werth said. “So, we didn’t know what was going to happen this summer. Luckily, we were able to open up. So I got a spot and I felt really blessed.”

On the other hand, others have been in business for years like Mother Mary’s Canning Company. Salesman Drew Barker said things aren’t the same.

“So much of the farmer’s market is the atmosphere and the ambiance,” Barker said. “Usually there is live music and food trucks and all kinds of fun stuff going on and it’s not quite the same feel.”

The farmers market is located at Marquette Commons every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

March for police support draws many

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
A young couple organized a march to show support for local law enforcement which ended up drawing more of a crowd than anticipated.

News

Former Sault Ste. Marie Man sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual contact with a minor

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By Alex Clark
U.S attorney Andrew Birge announced on Friday that 29-year-old Allen Michael Foster was sentenced to 84 months imprisonment for abusive sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12 years old in U.S. District Court.

News

UP amphetamine dealer sentenced to 21 years in Federal Prison

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Alex Clark
U.S Attorney Andrew Birge announced the Rodgers Lee Shealy was sentenced this week to 21 years imprisonment by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker.

Latest News

News

1.1 miles of pavement added to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Marquette Township

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Doug Lindblom
The pavement is being added on the 1.1 mile stretch between Northwoods Lane and County Road 492. Paving this portion of the trail was always part of the Iron Ore Recreation Authority’s plan. However, following the construction of the new U-S 41 underpass, developing this section of trail became a priority.

News

Masked Mass in Escanaba

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
By Grace Blair
The church is asking that people coming to Saturday mass at 6 p.m. wear a mask.

News

Construction on Two Marquette Place to begin in the next 30 days

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT
|
By Remi Murrey
Right now, all people can see are rocks, gravel and dirt. But in the next 30 days, architects say construction will begin to transform this space into the building you see behind me, but a smaller version.

News

County and State Park camping

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By Grace Blair
Camping provides a way to leave the house while easily social distancing.

News

Michigan COVID-19 total tops 76k

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
|
By Alex Clark
There were a total of 594 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported state-wide of Friday, bringing the state's total to 76,541.

News

Health foundations adjust to pandemic

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Health foundations are providing PPE to non-profits and helping schools.