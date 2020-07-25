Vendors at farmers market have different experiences

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday marks the fourth week for the Downtown Marquette farmers market this summer.

There are various vendors to choose from with all types of products such as fresh produce, maple syrup, coffee, skin care and even rugs.

Nonetheless, each vendor has their own experience this year.

This is Temple Treasures’ first year in business and owner, Megan Werth, said she’s just happy to be at the farmers market this year.

“We were excited about getting into the market before COVID hit,” Werth said. “So, we didn’t know what was going to happen this summer. Luckily, we were able to open up. So I got a spot and I felt really blessed.”

On the other hand, others have been in business for years like Mother Mary’s Canning Company. Salesman Drew Barker said things aren’t the same.

“So much of the farmer’s market is the atmosphere and the ambiance,” Barker said. “Usually there is live music and food trucks and all kinds of fun stuff going on and it’s not quite the same feel.”

The farmers market is located at Marquette Commons every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

