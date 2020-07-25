Advertisement

More than 250 signatures collected at Unlock Michigan’s petition kick off in Iron Mountain

Organizers say the drive’s goal is to collect 500,000 signatures in the next 60 days. 350,000 of those signatures are needed to get the petition before legislature, then making it veto proof.
A Dickinson County voter signing name in support of repealing the Governor's Emergency powers.
By Remi Murrey
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With a pen and paper, voters in Dickinson County are exercising their freedom of speech to repeal the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945 and ‘Unlock Michigan.’

“What I see going on in our state right now is an erosion of our rights,” said Josh Wells, a volunteer at Saturday’s petition kickoff in Iron Mountain. “By Governor Whitmer doing what she’s doing, by not talking to the legislature of either side it completely eliminates our voice as one.”

But with this petition, Unlock Michigan hopes this will allow them to maintain their rights.

“They remove that law from the books,” said Unlock Michigan County Coordinator, Pam Trask.

There still is the Emergency Management Act of 1976, which Unlock Michigan makes it clear, they aren’t against since it allows the governor to work with the legislature.

“That’s what we want,” explained Trask. “We aren’t against having an Emergency Powers Act, not at all, but we are against the tyrannical use of it that we are seeing in this governor.”

“Any attempt to strip away the powers of the governor during this crisis is irresponsible, dangerous and foolish,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer at a press conference on June 17.

However, some elected officials in the UP disagree, saying this petition is necessary to make sure they’re involved in the process.

“What we’re simply asking is that the Governor have legislatures get a seat at the table because right now no Yooper is giving her advice,” said Representative Beau LaFave, a Republican of the 108th State House District.

“This petition is to simply repeal that older law, provide that clarity so that way, all the people that are calling me, who need help, are upset with things or can’t get through to unemployment, that way I actually have a voice then in how those things are doing, and I’m not just the Governor’s constituent relations person, but I’m once again the representative of the people up here,” said Senator Ed McBroom, a Republican of the 38th State Senate District.

Those interested in signing this petition or collecting signatures in your community, can visit unlockmichigan.com.

