March for police support draws many

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A police support march drew a significant crowd on the evening of July24th. The march began in Houghton at 5:30 and ended in front of the Hancock Police Department. The line of people stretched from one end of the bridge to the other as they crossed, making an impressively unexpected display of support.

“Our planning on this started about a week, week and a half ago. Hasn’t really taken too much time to put it together, so I’m very surprised with our turnout,” said Keith Sever, one of the event’s organizers. “I would say, actually, originally, I thought we maybe had about 120 people, but I would say, overall to be able to make a line like we had we probably have closer to 200 here.”

Among the 200 was state representative Gregory Markkanen, who showed up to display his support to the marchers and local police.

“Law enforcement is highly respected up in the UP,” he said, “and we just wanna show our support for them.”

According to co-organizer Kylie Sever, the march wasn't in response to talks of police defunding, but rather a general display of support.

“I just wanted to lift our police spirits up more so than anything,” she said, “and just show them that we have their support no matter what and I wanted to show so much positivity for this too.”

